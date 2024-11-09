"Gallery of Rebellion": A new facet of the RG Kar protest is all about art

Today, November 9, marked the 90th day since the death of Abhaya at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Association (WBJDA) organised a mass convention in its wake, where thousands of people participated in the rally from College Street to Dharmatala. The West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front (WBJDF) organised a rally.
Yet, the 'art of protest' was seemingly not lost, as these protesting doctors added nuance to it with Droher Gallery or the "Gallery of Rebellion" — a vivid display of art, and souvenirs collected from each phase of the protest.
The collection is being exhibited at the Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital.
Junior Doctor Dr Anustup Mukhopadhyay, while speaking with the local media channel ABP Ananda, offered an insight into the exhibition.
The junior doctor explained, "Today, we have completed three months, 90 days, since the fateful incident. In the past few months, we passed through various phases of the protest, attempting to seek justice. There are memories involved, and today standing where we are, we look back at the journey of demanding justice via several memorabilia of the protest."
Lauding and acknowledging the participation of these citizens in the doctors' protest, Dr Anustup said that the gallery also includes art, photos, and videos taken by these protestors.
"It has just been three months since the incident. The path to justice is long, and we have to travel a long way," he added.
Another video shows a display of posters and artwork hung throughout the RG Kar hospital in the wake of the renewed protest for speedy delivery of justice.
This is not the first instance of utilising innovative cultural methods to call for justice. On the eve of Diwali, November 4, as people celebrated the festival of lights, the WBJDF organised "Droher Alo" or "The Light of the Rebellion," during which, protesters lit candles across the state demanding justice for the deceased.
The determination to carry on the fight even during the festivals remains unwavering. This post highlights people coming together to show their solidarity in locations like Bagbazar in Kolkata and Chandannagar in West Bengal's Hooghly district, known for its vibrant celebration of the Goddess Jagadhatri.
"The canvas of Rebellion. Ordinary citizens come together to support the cause amidst festivities, to demand justice for Tilottama. Organised by the students and the youth, this is our 'Assembly of Rebellion'..." read the post
These associations are now demanding that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) submit the final charge sheet and seeking speedy resolution of the case.