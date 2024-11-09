"Gallery of Rebellion": A new facet of the RG Kar protest is all about art

Junior Doctor Dr Anustup Mukhopadhyay, while speaking with the local media channel ABP Ananda, offered an insight into the exhibition.

The junior doctor explained, "Today, we have completed three months, 90 days, since the fateful incident. In the past few months, we passed through various phases of the protest, attempting to seek justice. There are memories involved, and today standing where we are, we look back at the journey of demanding justice via several memorabilia of the protest."

Lauding and acknowledging the participation of these citizens in the doctors' protest, Dr Anustup said that the gallery also includes art, photos, and videos taken by these protestors.

"It has just been three months since the incident. The path to justice is long, and we have to travel a long way," he added.

Another video shows a display of posters and artwork hung throughout the RG Kar hospital in the wake of the renewed protest for speedy delivery of justice.