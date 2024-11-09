Did MLA Sunil Tingre use his clout to protect minor accused in Pune Porsche car crash case? Allegations arise again

On May 19, in the wee hours of the night, a 17-year-old boy, allegedly under the influence, crashed into two IT (Information Technology) professionals and they died. This happened in Kalyani Nagar of Pune and what followed was lots of controversy.

The case is now being referred to as the Porsche car case as the accused was driving a Porsche.

The case is in the limelight again as the November 20 Maharashtra Assembly elections are almost here.

It is alleged that Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Sunil Tingre of the ruling Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) used his clout to ensure that the accused remains protected in the Porsche car case, stated a report by PTI.

Earlier in May, he has shared that he stood by the victims' families and that those who are responsible for the accident face strong action. "I put no pressure on the police and, without a doubt, the officials will confirm this," he had said, as per a report by The Indian Express.

Baramati Member of Parliament (MP) Supriya Sule, while speaking at a rally, shared that Tingre sent her father and Chief of Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP), a legal notice, asking that he not be defamed in the hit and run Pune Porsche case.

Sule said, "The person whom the party had given the ticket last time has now sent a notice that he will drag Sharad Pawar to court if he was defamed in the Porsche car case."

"But Sharad Pawar is not even afraid of the Enforcement Directorate's notice. So do you think he will be afraid of your notice?" Sule asked.

Talking to reporters later, she said Tingre had sent a notice to Pawar through his lawyers.

"We will look into the notice," she added.