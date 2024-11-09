Bengal gov't to initiate departmental inquiry against former RG Kar Principal Dr Sandip Ghosh

Is the Government of West Bengal planning to initiate a departmental proceeding, popularly known as DP, against Dr Sandip Ghosh, former Principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata? Yes, says a Times of India report.

A fact-finding committee is looking into the financial irregularities.

It may be recalled that the health department has already filed an FIR against Dr Ghosh for financial irregularities and corruption plus, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is looking into the same. Dr Ghosh is also being looked into by CBI on the matter of the rape-murder of Kolkata medic at RG Kar on August 9.

Once data collection, especially that of irrefutable evidence, is done the DP will be initiated, shared an official from Nabanna, as stated in the exclusive report by Times of India.

Dr Ghosh was eligible for a non-practising allowance as a principal and cannot practice as a surgeon. "The probe will check if he had disproportionate assets in comparison to his known sources of income," the official stated, as per the Times of India report.

The charges will be sent to Dr Ghosh after the charges are framed by the fact-finding committee. The accused will get the chance to be heard by the committee.

Dr Ghosh's salary and savings will be under the scanner.