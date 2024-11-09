Aviation industry: Trends, training, forecast and challenges

A

India's aviation sector is experiencing remarkable growth, positioning the country as a major player in the global aviation market. Currently ranked as the ninth-largest civil aviation market worldwide and valued at US$ 900 million, India is poised for exponential expansion in the coming years.

Hindustan Group of Institutions (HGI) is proactively addressing the transformative trends in aviation, focusing on key areas shaping the industry's future, including sustainability, digitalisation, automation, passenger-centric services, crisis management, globalisation, safety, and emerging markets.

At HGI, we’ve integrated courses on environmental management and sustainable aviation into our curriculum. Our programmes, case studies and workshops emphasise the latest innovations in green aviation technology, including energy-efficient aircraft and the use of alternative fuels.

Our aviation programmes also integrate modules on emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), blockchain, and big data analytics. Additionally, students are trained on industry-standard software tools, avionics, unmanned systems, drone systems, air traffic management and automated aircraft technology.

HGI's aviation management programmes address the rising demand for personalised services, seamless digital processes, and advanced technologies like biometrics and contactless solutions.

The institution have also strengthened its focus on risk management and crisis response in aviation. Incorporating global aviation regulations and market strategies into our curriculum helps students understand how to operate effectively in a multinational industry.

We have introduced specialised courses on cybersecurity, focusing on the latest cybersecurity protocols, and students are trained to identify vulnerabilities in aviation systems, equipping them to safeguard operations against cyber threats.

Recognising the trend for emerging markets, we emphasise global market strategies and infrastructure development. We also offer region-specific case studies and invite experts from emerging markets to share their insights.