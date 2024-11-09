Aviation industry: Trends, training, forecast and challenges
What trends do you foresee in the aviation industry, and how are your programmes adapting to prepare students for these changes?
India's aviation sector is experiencing remarkable growth, positioning the country as a major player in the global aviation market. Currently ranked as the ninth-largest civil aviation market worldwide and valued at US$ 900 million, India is poised for exponential expansion in the coming years.
Hindustan Group of Institutions (HGI) is proactively addressing the transformative trends in aviation, focusing on key areas shaping the industry's future, including sustainability, digitalisation, automation, passenger-centric services, crisis management, globalisation, safety, and emerging markets.
At HGI, we’ve integrated courses on environmental management and sustainable aviation into our curriculum. Our programmes, case studies and workshops emphasise the latest innovations in green aviation technology, including energy-efficient aircraft and the use of alternative fuels.
Our aviation programmes also integrate modules on emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), blockchain, and big data analytics. Additionally, students are trained on industry-standard software tools, avionics, unmanned systems, drone systems, air traffic management and automated aircraft technology.
HGI's aviation management programmes address the rising demand for personalised services, seamless digital processes, and advanced technologies like biometrics and contactless solutions.
The institution have also strengthened its focus on risk management and crisis response in aviation. Incorporating global aviation regulations and market strategies into our curriculum helps students understand how to operate effectively in a multinational industry.
We have introduced specialised courses on cybersecurity, focusing on the latest cybersecurity protocols, and students are trained to identify vulnerabilities in aviation systems, equipping them to safeguard operations against cyber threats.
Recognising the trend for emerging markets, we emphasise global market strategies and infrastructure development. We also offer region-specific case studies and invite experts from emerging markets to share their insights.
In what ways do you believe Hindustan Group of Institutions is contributing to the global aviation landscape, especially in terms of training and innovation?
The various institutions under the HGI umbrella cement HGI’s position as a pioneer at the forefront of aviation education.
- Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS) and KCG College of Technology offer a diverse range of aviation programs, including Aeronautical Engineering and Aviation Management.
- Orient Flights Aviation Academy, an International Air Transport Association (IATA) certified and DGCA approved training institution, provides specialised training in airline operations, air cargo, cabin crew training, and aviation safety. It also offers a fully equipped commercial pilot training facility at Mysuru Airport with a fleet of 10 trainer aircrafts with the latest in-flight onboard navigation for student pilots while undergoing PPL and CPL training.
- Hindustan Institute of Engineering Technology (HIET), a polytechnic college under HGI, has been offering DGCA- approved diploma programs in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering for more than five decades now.
- Hindustan College, Mysuru offers a BBA in Aviation Management in association with the Orient Flights Aviation Academy. This program is offered for the first time under the University of Mysore at Mysuru campus, and students are placed with leading airlines.
Our partnerships with global aviation leaders like Cranfield University, Airbus, Dongguk University, and Korean Aeronautical University provide students with international training opportunities, internships, and study programs.
HGI regularly hosts Dr KCG Verghese Endowment Lectures in association with the Madras Management Association, featuring distinguished professionals from the aviation, aerospace, and aeronautical engineering fields.
Our faculty and students are deeply involved in research and development projects in areas like sustainable aviation, electric aircraft, and aircraft design.
HGI’s alumni are positioned in key roles across prestigious aviation and aerospace organisations worldwide as engineers, scientists and faculty in esteemed institutions at both the national and international levels, including ISRO, DRDO, Indian Airforce, Boeing, Airbus, HAL, NAL and numerous start-ups.
What are some of the major challenges facing aviation education today, and how is HGI addressing them?
At HGI, we integrate cutting-edge technologies into our programs, offering courses that cover AI, machine learning, and advanced data analysis as they relate to aviation. HGI collaborates with industry partners, including reputed airlines and aviation companies, to develop curriculum components that align with the evolving needs of the airline industry, driven by the fleet expansion of leading carriers.
Our faculty members, who include top scientists, academicians, and industry leaders, are encouraged to stay updated on the latest industry trends. Our teaching methodologies, including hands-on training, simulations, and interactive workshops, enhance student engagement.
HGI actively monitors changes in regulations set by authorities like the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and international bodies. Our programs, especially in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering at HIET, are designed to comply with the latest regulatory requirements.
HGI leverages its status to secure funding for state-of-the-art training facilities, including advanced flight simulators and maintenance laboratories. We also seek partnerships with industry leaders to provide additional resources, scholarships, research collaborations and grants.
HGI emphasises quality education and has received various accreditations, such as IATA certification for Orient Flights Aviation Academy and DGCA approval for HIET.
Furthermore, HGI actively integrates sustainability concepts into its curriculum, covering topics like sustainable aviation fuels, carbon-neutral operations, and eco-friendly aircraft design. We also promote research in green aviation technologies, ensuring that our students are equipped to contribute to sustainable practices in the industry.