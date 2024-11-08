TN Resident Doctors Association demands urgent redressal of PG doctors' grievances

The Tamil Nadu Resident Doctors Association (TNRDA) has raised concerns over the delay in addressing the state's demands for postgraduate (PG) and bond service doctors.

In a press release from the association, it was highlighted that a DO (Demi Official) letter was issued by Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Principal Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Department on August 30, 2023, addressing grievances of the aspiring PG doctors in the state.

The doctors association has now demanded an urgent implementation of the DO order, including immediate conduct of a meeting, as instructed in the order, between the Director of Medical Education and Research, Director of Medical and Rural Health Services, and Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine to address and consolidate responses to their demands.

These are the demands submitted by the Service Aspiring Post Graduate Bond Service Doctors Association along with TNRDA:

1. To conduct a special qualifying examination.

2. Consideration of their qualifications for Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB) Assistant Surgeon (General) positions

3. Adoption of policies to ensure fair regularisation or recruitment of these doctors, rather than the current "hire and fire" approach under the one-year bond policy

Furthermore, the policy must ensure that non-service postgraduate doctors who are unwilling to continue their service should be allowed to resign without repercussions, respecting their right to make autonomous career choices, TNRDA added in the press statement.