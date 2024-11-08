Stray dog attacks school children in Tindivanam

Four people, including two school students, were admitted to a government hospital after being allegedly bitten by a stray dog near a government high school in Olakkur block in Tindivanam, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday, November 6.

Residents of Olakkur claimed that the dog might be rabid and demanded municipal authorities curb the dog menace in the area to prevent such incidents from recurring, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

According to sources, when students were returning home after school, a dog in the area chased and bit two students — David of Class VII and Anushka of Class X — on their hands and feet.

Hearing the screams of the terrified students, onlookers tried to intervene and help. However, the dog also chased and bit at least six people who came to the students' rescue.

The injured were admitted to the Tindivanam Government Hospital for treatment, sources said. They were later discharged after observation for a few hours, stated The New Indian Express report.

More from Tamil Nadu...

A 57-year-old government teacher of a Panchayat Union Middle School near Uthangarai was booked for allegedly sexually harassing a 39-year-old temporary teacher of his school on Wednesday, November 6. Police are searching for him.