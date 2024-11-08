Skill Census for Andhra Pradesh's youth: Process, purpose and pointers

In a groundbreaking initiative, the government is set to launch the nation's first comprehensive "Skill Census" to assess and develop students' skills across the state of Andhra Pradesh.

The project aims to gather detailed data on educational qualifications and skill levels among youth, aligning their training with industry requirements to address the growing employment gap.

Each year, students in the state complete high school, intermediate studies, degrees, engineering, and other professional courses. However, many graduates lack the specific skills required to secure well-paying jobs, leading to underemployment or the need to quit jobs due to low wages.

Recognising this gap, the government aims to provide skill training that will enhance the earning potential of these individuals. The Skill Census will involve household-level data collection on qualifications and skillsets across the state's 36 mandals, seven municipalities, and one municipal corporation, encompassing 645 village and ward secretariats and covering a population of approximately two million, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

With a network of 310 engineering colleges, 1,400 degree colleges, 267 polytechnics, and 516 ITIs, an estimated 440,000 students graduate annually, though many lack the skills for sustained employment.

For the first time in the country, village and ward secretariat staff will conduct this Skill Census by visiting households to collect data on individuals' skills, especially among unemployed youth under the age of 59.

Digital assistants at each mandal and municipality level will assist in the data collection process.

The government has already issued guidelines, and the survey is expected to be completed by December 2.

Using a custom mobile app called "Naipunyam" (Skills), data will be collected, linked to individuals' Aadhaar numbers, and analyzed to identify the gap between existing skills and the skills required by companies.

The goal is to use this information to design specific training programs tailored to job market demands.

Following the census, the data will enable the government to align training initiatives with the skill requirements of local industries. Sector Skill Councils will help curate training materials across diverse fields such as automotive, electronics, Information Technology (IT), agriculture, beauty and wellness, food processing, furniture fitting, and the power sector.

Additionally, they are evaluating skill development programs from other states to determine successful models that can be adapted locally.

This first-of-its-kind initiative is expected to provide a clear roadmap for reducing unemployment and enabling sustainable livelihoods by addressing skill gaps directly in educational institutions and community settings.

Officials including District Employment Officer A Suresh and District Skill Development Officer Vijaya Vinay stated that based on survey insights, new skill training plans will be designed, with a particular focus on incorporating skills into higher education curricula. Updates to syllabi in BTech and degree programs are also being considered to enhance employability.