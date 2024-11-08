“Never allow yourself to be compromised”: CJI DY Chandrachud recounts moments with his father in emotional farewell speech

“Never allow yourself to be compromised either as a lawyer or as a judge because you have no place of your own,” this is what outgoing CJI DY Chandrachud’s father told him.

As his tenure as the Chief Justice of India (CJI) comes to an end, Justice DY Chandrachud delivered a heartfelt farewell address, today, Friday, November 8, on his last working day, reflecting on his journey and the lessons imparted by his father, former judge and CJI YV Chandrachud.

In his speech, the outgoing CJI shared a personal story about the values of moral and intellectual integrity, which have shaped both his professional and personal life.

“He (my father) bought this small flat in Pune. I asked him, why on earth are you buying a flat in Pune? When are we going to go and stay there? He said, I know I'm never going to stay there. He said I'm not sure how long I will be with you. But do one thing, keep this flat until the last day of your tenure as a judge. I said, why is that?” Chandrachud said during his farewell speech.

“He said, if you feel that your moral integrity or your intellectual integrity is ever compromised, I want you to know that you have a roof over your head,” he continued.

Chandrachud, the 50th Chief Justice of India, retired today, November 10.