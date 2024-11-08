“Modi gov't should take judgement in stride”: AIMIM President Owaisi on SC's ruling on AMU

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi has praised the Supreme Court's ruling affirming the minority status of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), calling it a significant day for Muslims in India.

The Supreme Court's seven-judge bench delivered a 4:3 verdict overturning the 1967 decision that had stripped AMU of its minority status, reported IANS.

Owaisi took to X (formerly Twitter) to highlight the importance of the ruling, pointing out that the 1967 judgment had wrongfully denied AMU’s minority status, despite its clear entitlement under Article 30 of the Indian Constitution, which guarantees minorities the right to establish and manage their own educational institutions.

Celebrating the victory, Owaisi congratulated AMU’s students and faculty, affirming that the ruling upheld the right of minorities to manage their own educational institutions.