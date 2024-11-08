"Limited FMGE exam centres help prevent unfair exam practices": NBE official

Your views on why there are no FMGE exam centres in 11 states and six UTs...

FMGE is one of the high-stakes examinations conducted by NBEMS. Taking into consideration the sensitivity of this examination, in order to maintain its sanctity, NBEMS takes all possible measures to prevent any unfair practices that might be utilised by the candidates appearing for this exam.

One such measure is to limit the conduct of examination at centres that do not meet the stringent audit parameters related to secure conduct of examination. These parameters are logistics, systems used, software installed, technology partners, and others.

Therefore, the examination is not conducted in a few states/UTs due to the unavailability of desired categories of centres.

It is pertinent to note that when the examination was conducted in pen and paper mode earlier, the conduct of the examination was limited to the city of Delhi. Now, NBEMS shall be conducting the forthcoming FMGE in 55 cities across the country.

The computer-based test (CBT) mode of conducting the exam was adopted in June 2014.