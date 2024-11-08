How Hindustan Group of Institutions prepare students for careers in aviation
How does Hindustan Group of Institutions prepare its students for careers in aviation, and what kind of support do you offer for internships and job placements?
Hindustan Group of Institutions (HGI) provides students with a strong academic foundation, hands-on experience, and robust career support services to prepare them for future roles in aviation.
Aviation industry leaders, such as Boeing regularly conduct campus engagement programmes, panel discussions, and expert talks at our various campuses. We offer special training sessions on cabin crew management, dangerous goods in aviation, aviation safety, security protocols, regulatory frameworks, air traffic control, grooming, customer handling and flight simulator experience.
Case studies provide students with opportunities to engage in critical thinking, problem-solving, and collaborative discussions on safety incidents, customer service challenges, and operational disruptions.
HGI's dedicated Placement and Career Services team facilitates internships and job placements, leveraging industry connections to launch careers. Regular workshops and lectures by aviation professionals, coupled with a strong alumni network, provide invaluable insights and mentorship opportunities.
Every year, top companies from across the world visit our campus for student placements, and most of our aviation students secured positions with leading aircraft manufacturers, MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) organisations, and both public and private sector airline organisations, including Boeing, Airbus and more.
With increasing emphasis on aviation safety, how does your Aviation Management programmes address current industry challenges?
At Hindustan, we recognise the importance of safety management in the aviation sector, so most of our programmes include key modules on safety management. We even have a specialisation in our MBA programme in Aviation Management.
Our aviation programmes focus on leadership skills, particularly in fostering a safety-first culture within organisations. We include key modules on safety management to address the growing complexities and challenges in aviation safety, which is a critical concern in the industry today.
We take a forward-looking approach by updating our curriculum in line with market trends and engaging with aviation leaders to integrate key aspects of safety management with practical insights into the latest global International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) regulations, advanced data analytics technology, and risk mitigation strategies.
Our Aircraft Maintenance Engineering (AME) and International Air Transport Association (IATA)- certified aviation management modules cover critical areas such as safety management systems (SMS), risk assessment, accident investigation, human factors, and regulatory compliance.
HGI also offers electives and specialisations in emerging technologies, including unmanned systems, drones, electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOLs) and automated aircraft technology.
Our students receive practical experience in drone systems, and we incorporate discussions on regulatory challenges and ethical considerations associated with autonomous aviation technologies including eVTOL systems and manufacturing.
Recognising the significant demand for of air traffic controllers in airlines and related industries, we also focus on air traffic management, which is evolving to accommodate drones, eVTOLs and autonomous aircrafts in the country.