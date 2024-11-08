How Hindustan Group of Institutions prepare students for careers in aviation

A

Hindustan Group of Institutions (HGI) provides students with a strong academic foundation, hands-on experience, and robust career support services to prepare them for future roles in aviation.

Aviation industry leaders, such as Boeing regularly conduct campus engagement programmes, panel discussions, and expert talks at our various campuses. We offer special training sessions on cabin crew management, dangerous goods in aviation, aviation safety, security protocols, regulatory frameworks, air traffic control, grooming, customer handling and flight simulator experience.

Case studies provide students with opportunities to engage in critical thinking, problem-solving, and collaborative discussions on safety incidents, customer service challenges, and operational disruptions.

HGI's dedicated Placement and Career Services team facilitates internships and job placements, leveraging industry connections to launch careers. Regular workshops and lectures by aviation professionals, coupled with a strong alumni network, provide invaluable insights and mentorship opportunities.

Every year, top companies from across the world visit our campus for student placements, and most of our aviation students secured positions with leading aircraft manufacturers, MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) organisations, and both public and private sector airline organisations, including Boeing, Airbus and more.