From 20 states, 10,000 students recite 600 math formulas over 3 hours, BEAT THAT

Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions, widely regarded as one of India’s premier educational establishments, has once again achieved an extraordinary milestone in education, according to a press release from the institute.

On November 6, as many as 10,000 students from 20 states participated in the renowned Super Hat-Trick World Record event, creating a new global record by simultaneously reciting 600 math formulas over a span of three hours.

What makes this accomplishment even more remarkable is that the record-breaking participants were young children, aged between 3 and 10 years. The event was officially recognised by the World Book of Records, UK, with their officials in attendance to witness this incredible achievement and present certificates of appreciation to the talented students.

On the occasion, Seema Boppana, Academic Director of Sri Chaitanya School, expressed immense pride in the achievement, emphasising that the Super Hat-Trick World Record was a “miracle in the history of education.” She highlighted the extraordinary talent of the students and the dedication of the teachers in guiding them to success.

Reflecting on previous milestones, Seema Boppana noted that this year’s achievement was part of a series of remarkable feats by Sri Chaitanya students. In 2018, 100 students aged two and a half to there years recited maps of 100 countries, demonstrating impressive geographical knowledge.

In 2022, 601 students presented the periodic table with atomic symbols, covering 118 topics across 10 states.

In 2023, 2,033 students commemorated the occasion by reciting the multiplication tables from 1 to 100 in just 100 minutes.

These accomplishments demonstrate the effectiveness of Sri Chaitanya’s dedicated training methods, which empower students to reach their full potential, the press release stated.

“We are incredibly proud of the Sri Chaitanya students who have achieved the Super Hat-Trick World Record this year,” Seema Boppana remarked and added, “This record is a testament to the comprehensive training and discipline imparted by our faculty in just 100 days, and it will undoubtedly provide new impetus and motivation to our education system.”

Sri Chaitanya has been at the forefront of educational excellence for over 39 years, with a proven track record of success in national and international competitive examinations.

From Olympiads to Indian Institutes of Technology Joint Entrance Examination (IIT JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), Sri Chaitanya has produced outstanding results, securing All India Ranks in JEE Main, JEE Advanced, and NEET exams.

This continued success has earned the trust of parents and has helped shape the future of young achievers across the country.

“This Super Hat-Trick World Record is not only a recognition of our students’ talent but also a reflection of the commitment and hard work of our entire educational institution,” Seema Boppana said and continued, “We are also grateful to the parents, teachers, and the management of the World Book of Records, United Kingdom (UK), for their support and recognition of our students’ incredible achievements.”

Sri Chaitanya remains dedicated to pushing the boundaries of academic excellence and continues to lead the way in innovative educational initiatives. The Super Hat-Trick World Record event stands as a proud milestone in the institution’s ongoing efforts to nurture young talent and inspire the next generation of learners.