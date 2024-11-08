Dr Rishabh Jain is here to say if his medical dreams can come true, so can yours

In 2011, a young Dr Rishabh Jain left his hometown of Roorkee with a dream that would not only change his life but also inspire countless others. Accompanied by the unwavering support of his grandparents and parents, he settled in Delhi to pursue his passion for medicine — a journey that would require relentless dedication, resilience, and an extraordinary commitment from his family.

“It truly takes a village to raise a child,” Dr Jain shared, reflecting on the journey he embarked upon over a decade ago.

The initial path wasn’t easy.

Dr Jain’s family came from a modest background, but they poured all their resources into ensuring he received the best coaching available. For two years, he devoted himself to his studies, aiming to secure a spot in the country’s most prestigious medical institutions.

In 2012, his hard work paid off when he achieved the top rank in the All India Pre-Medical Test (AIPMT) and an impressive AIR 36 in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). “It was a moment filled with tears of joy and pride,” he says, recalling how his family celebrated this hard-earned success.