Dr Rishabh Jain is here to say if his medical dreams can come true, so can yours

In 2011, a young Dr Rishabh Jain left his hometown of Roorkee with a dream that would not only change his life but also inspire countless others. Accompanied by the unwavering support of his grandparents and parents, he settled in Delhi to pursue his passion for medicine — a journey that would require relentless dedication, resilience, and an extraordinary commitment from his family.
“It truly takes a village to raise a child,” Dr Jain shared, reflecting on the journey he embarked upon over a decade ago.
The initial path wasn’t easy.
Dr Jain’s family came from a modest background, but they poured all their resources into ensuring he received the best coaching available. For two years, he devoted himself to his studies, aiming to secure a spot in the country’s most prestigious medical institutions.
In 2012, his hard work paid off when he achieved the top rank in the All India Pre-Medical Test (AIPMT) and an impressive AIR 36 in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). “It was a moment filled with tears of joy and pride,” he says, recalling how his family celebrated this hard-earned success.
AIIMS Delhi opened a world of possibilities for Dr Jain. He embraced the freedom to explore his interests and formed bonds with his peers that would shape his professional and personal journey.
“Winning a prestigious quiz alongside my friend Aditya was a memorable experience. It wasn’t just a competition — it was a defining moment that deepened our friendship, grounded in a shared sense of ambition and motivation,” he reminisces.
The camaraderie he found at AIIMS extended beyond the classroom, creating a support system that fuelled his drive for excellence.
Dr Jain’s commitment extended well beyond his undergraduate years. His father even stayed with him in his hostel during his AIIMS internship, supporting him through the rigours of postgraduate (PG) studies. His dedication resulted in an impressive rank of 4 in the AIIMS PG and 11 in Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh, ultimately leading him to pursue his MD in Radiology at Chandigarh.
Reflecting on these achievements, he says, “The journey taught me patience, especially in the face of the many frustrations that inevitably arise along the way.”
Today, Dr Jain’s influence reaches far beyond the walls of any hospital. As both a content creator and educator, he has become a guiding force for aspiring doctors.
Together with Aditya, he dedicates his time to sharing the insights and knowledge he gained over years of rigorous training. “Education should be accessible to all,” he asserts, believing that sharing knowledge can elevate not only individuals but the entire community.
In his own words, Dr Jain is grateful for every challenge and every triumph that shaped his journey. His story is more than an account of personal success — it’s a testament to the power of family, resilience, and an insatiable thirst for knowledge.
“With the right support and unwavering dedication, dreams do come true,” he reflects, a sentiment that resonates with anyone willing to strive for greatness.
(This article was curated by the content and digital team at Humans of Medicare: Siddhant Kashyap.)