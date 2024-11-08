Australia: Children younger than 16 to be banned from social media soon?

A national plan to bar children younger than 16 from social media was backed by Australia's states and territories unanimously today, Friday, November 8.

Prime Minister (PM) of Australia Anthony Albanese and leaders from eight provinces were in a virtual meeting regarding the same, to talk about what the PM refers to as a world-first national approach which makes X, TikTok, Instagram and Facebook responsible for setting a limit when it comes to the age.

The PM said that as social media is doing much harm to young Australians, their safety plus mental health is of priority.

" The government leaders had been discussing for months setting a limit, considering options from 14 to 16 years of age. While Tasmania would have preferred 14, the state was prepared to support 16 in the interests of achieving national uniformity," Albanese said.

Within two weeks, this legislation will be introduced in the parliament and a year from the date it is passed, it will come into effect. This is to give social media platforms time to work out how they will enforce this.

The time might also help address privacy concerns around age verification.

The opposition party has also given its in-principle go-ahead.