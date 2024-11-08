"As a person who practices yoga, I can say it's important but...": CJI says; SC refuses to examine plea to appoint yoga mitra instructors in schools

Today, November 8, the Supreme Court refused to look into the plea that seeks directions to the state to appoint yoga mitra instructors for students studying in schools.

It was a policy matter, said the bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra. This was informed to petitioner advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, according to a report by PTI.

"As a person who practices yoga himself, I can say its important for the development, but this lies in policy domain," stated CJI, as per a tweet by LiveLaw.

When petitioner Upadhyay sought permission to withdraw his plea, the bench allowed it.

The plea stated that including yoga in education supports the children's right to health under Article 21, but also complemented their right to education under Article 21A.

"Right to health includes prevention and protection of health and is a minimum requirement to enable children to live with dignity. So, the state not only has a constitutional obligation to appoint 'yoga mitra' in schools but to also ensure the creation and sustaining of conditions congenial to good health," the plea stated.

The plea said Article 21 read with Articles 39 and 47, put the onus on the state to improve the health of its citizens, especially children, and provide the necessary information, instruction, training and supervision on the same, stated the PTI report.