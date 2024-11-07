Telangana: Another food poisoning case in residential school; 12 hospitalised

While the food poisoning incident at the Wankidi Tribal Welfare Girls’ Residential School is yet to fade from memory, a fresh case has now been reported from the Tribal Welfare Girls’ Residential School (Ashram school) in Mancherial district, Telangana.

Twelve Class X students reportedly experienced vomiting and stomach pain after eating breakfast in the hostel mess on Wednesday, November 6.

The school staff transferred the ill students to a Mancherial hospital for treatment. Doctors have said that all students are in stable condition, mentioned Mancherial Collector Kumar Deepak.

The district collector visited the hospital, interacted with the students, and discussed their health with the attending doctors. He confirmed that food safety officials collected samples of the food and water served at the school and sent them to a laboratory for analysis.

A medical camp was also set up at the school to treat other students exhibiting similar symptoms.

The collector asserted that purified drinking water is supplied through an RO plant at the school. Additionally, samples of pickles brought by students from home have been sent for testing.

In the Wankidi Mandal Tribal Welfare Girls’ Residential School, the recent food poisoning incident led to the hospitalisation of 78 students, of whom 10 are still receiving treatment at various hospitals, including the Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Hyderabad. Three students remain at NIMS, and four more were transferred there on Wednesday for better care. Three others are being treated in Mancherial.