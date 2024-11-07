RG Kar SC hearing: "Since investigation is underway, we refrain from making observations," says CJI on CBI's report

During the RG Kar suo motu Supreme Court case hearing, the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, who was hearing the case with Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, informed that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has submitted it's sixth status report.

The report informed that under sections 64 and 103 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) the charges have been filed, stated a tweet by LiveLaw.

"Since investigation is underway, we refrain from making observations," said the CJI. He also mentioned that an updated status report needs to be filed within four weeks.

The CJI also indicated that the next date of hearing is November 11, Monday.

It may be recalled that the charges against th the prime accused, Sanjay Roy, who was a civic volunteer with Kolkata Police, were filed on November 4.

"I have done nothing. I have been framed in this rape-murder case. Nobody is listening to me. The government is framing me and threatening me not to open my mouth," Roy told reporters

Roy was arrested the very next day, on August 10, after the incident of rape-murder happened at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital at Kolkata, West Bengal. Later on, the investigation of the case was taken up by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).