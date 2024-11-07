PV Sindhu Centre for Badminton and Sports Excellence to come up in this South Indian city

PV Sindhu, the two-time Olympic medallist shuttler, has a dream project, that of establishing the PV Sindhu Centre for Badminton and Sports Excellence. This will be coming up in the port city of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, informed a report by PTI.

Regarding the same, the sports star extended gratitude to Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu.

The aim of this academy is to promote and empower athletes, that too, across several sports and disciplines.

"I'm truly grateful to be building this centre for the incredible people of Vizag. In choosing a location, I couldn't imagine a better place than this wonderful city. This centre will be a space where athletes of all levels and from any discipline can find a home and a mentor dedicated to guiding the next generation to the top," Sindhu said in a statement.

"I've always dreamed of building a place where young players can truly thrive, with world-class training and the support they need to reach their full potential. This centre is more than just a facility -- it's a call to action."

"As Indian badminton faces challenges in terms of results, I feel it's my responsibility to lead the way and guide the next generation," she said.