Looking for Diploma in semiconductor technology, chip design? Check this one out by IIT Bhubaneswar, MOSart Labs

MOSart Labs and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar have partnered to begin a new professional diploma programme in semiconductor technology and chip design. This is for engineering graduates, as stated in a report by PTI.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the premier institute and the private organisation that offers professional skill training in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday, November 5, stated a report by PTI.

The specialisations of very-large-scale integration (VLSI) the course deals with are:

- Semiconductor technology

- Analog design

- Digital design

- Design verification

- Physical design

- Layout design

- Validation

- Test and measurements

The process of coming up with an integrated circuit by bringing together several, going up to millions or even billions, MOS (metal oxide semiconductor) transistors onto a single chip is called very-large-scale integration.

"IIT Bhubaneswar is committed to advancing high-impact education through strategic partnerships that bridge academic excellence with industry expertise," said Shreepad Karmalkar, Director of IIT Bhubaneswar.

"Through such initiatives, we aim to empower our students with industry-aligned skills, enabling them to contribute meaningfully with India's growing semiconductor ecosystem and beyond," he said.

"With the government and the industry working closely to build the semiconductor ecosystem in the country, it is bound to create several opportunities for VLSI engineers and hence we believe this is the right time to introduce this programme to help students across the country upskill themselves to be industry ready," said Krishna Kanth Avalur from MOSart Labs.