Human rights commission issued notice to Kolkata Police over allegations of use of excessive force against protesting medics

On October 9, nine students were arrested by the Kolkata Police while demonstrating near a Durga Puja pandal, demanding justice for the rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

In the notice issued on Thursday, November 7, the NHRC highlighted the protest, known as the "Abhaya Pankrama," which was organised to express grievances over the delay in addressing the demands of junior doctors who had been on hunger strike for several days.

“He (complainant) alleged that as many as 29 individuals were detained including female doctors by the Kolkata Police. He has requested for an independent and impartial inquiry into the action of the Kolkata Police dated 09.10.2024, and immediate steps to ensure the safety of those who continue to protest,” the notice read.

The NHRC has directed the Commissioner of Kolkata Police to have the allegations investigated by a senior-ranking police officer, take appropriate action, and submit an Action Taken Report to the Commission within four weeks.