"Hope Iranian women get happiness one day": Woman in Iran walks unvieled in solidarity with Ahoo Daryaei

In solidarity with Ahoo Daryaei, the young Iranian college student who stripped off her clothes at Tehran's Islamic Azad University to protest the strict Islamic dress code, another former shared a video on social media platforms walking unveiled in Iran.
This act was to show support for Daryaei and to challenge the regime’s attempt to label her as “mentally unstable.”
In a video shared online by Iranian journalist and activist Masih Alinejad today, November 7, the woman, a former student of the same university, said, “I studied at the same location. Every time I passed the security guards stationed at the entrance, I always felt sick to my stomach. I was always scared. I was stopped for no reason. I hope that one day, us Iranian girls get to experience peace, calm, and happiness forever.”
To recall, Ahoo Daryaei, a young Iranian student at Tehran’s Islamic Azad University, Science and Research Branch, gained widespread attention after a video of her walking around the university in underwear as an act of defiance went viral.
It is worth noting that in 2022, protests erupted across Iran following the death of Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, who died after allegedly violating the hijab rules.