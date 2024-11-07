Five Bengaluru City University students selected for academic visit to UK

Five students from Bengaluru City University (BCU) have been selected for the Scholars for Outstanding Undergraduate Talent (SCOUT ) programme, which offers an academic visit to the United Kingdom (UK).

These students, all in their third semester, will depart on November 9, Saturday, for a two-week academic tour to London, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Organised by the Karnataka State Higher Education Council (KSHEC), the British Council, and selected public universities, the study tour will take 30 students, six faculty members, and two Karnataka State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) officials to London on November 9. They will continue their stay till November 23.

The SCOUT programme offers selected undergraduate (UG) students the chance to participate in certified short-term courses and residential academic visits to higher education institutions in the United Kingdom (UK), according to the report by The New Indian Express.

The two-week course module is designed to provide students with an international education experience, enriching their academic and professional development. It is bound to be an enriching experience for any student who aspires for excellence or a multifaceted education.

Besides, the university will also be covering the required travel expenses for the selected students.