“As a queer immigrant woman of colour…”: MSU Professor cancels class to grieve US elections result

“This is a major historical event that we are witnessing. I hope you take this time to take care of yourself,” the professor wrote.

As per her LinkedIn profile, Professor Borah completed her Bachelor’s degree from Delhi University’s Lady Shri Ram College for Women, while she received her Master’s degree from the University of Knoxville in Tennessee, USA.

She joined the position of assistant professor at the MSU in August 2024.

“Please know that no matter your political beliefs, you are welcome in my class and won't be discriminated against in any way. Please reach out to me if you want to talk,” the message received by the students further read.

Republican Candidate and former President of the USA Donald Trump won a second term in the 2024 US Presidential elections yesterday, on November 6.