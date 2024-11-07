Around 93 Dindigul gov't schools have no physical education teacher: RTI

A Right to Information (RTI) query has revealed that around 93 out of 170 government higher secondary schools have had no physical education teacher (PET) for the past few years in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu.

Around 30 schools have no playground at all.

According to RTI query, Dindigul district is divided into 15 education division including:

- Atoor

- Batlagundu

- Dindigul City

- Dindigul Rural

- Kuzhiyamparai

- Kodaikananl

- Natham

- Nilakottai

- Ottanchatram

- Palani Rural

- Rediyar Chatram

- Shanarpatti

- Thomppampatti

- Vadamadurai

- Vedasandur

Among them are around 170 government higher secondary schools in Dindigul district. Among the schools, 140 of these schools have playgrounds, but 30 government schools do not have facilities.

Besides, among the schools, 93 government schools don't have any physical education teachers.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, RTI activist K Rathispandian said,-"Currently, CM Trophy Games 2024 was held, but there was poor response from the schools which didn't have any physical teachers and no playground. There is much government land available in the villages near the government schools, just one to three acres of land is enough to conduct sports training. But, no action was taken from education department and local headmaster to help the students. Many schools don't have a physical education period itself. I don't know why the education department cares less about whether physical education is vital for students as it promotes fitness, overall health, and well-being. Sports is a vital co-curriculum. Along with developing motor skills, regular physical activity also develops a sportive mindset. Lack of physical education in the school hours causes potential friction among the students and gives way for low self esteem."

An official from the District Education Department said, "Many parents and students are upset over the matter. Besides, there aren't spaces available to most of the schools for a playground. Besides, these are long pending vacancies and we have informed our superior on the issue. These will be filled, based on the deputation and transfers. Besides, we are using the help from the district sports office to conduct various sports events."