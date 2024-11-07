AMU students protest against remembrance ceremony for Ratan Tata

A group of students from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) staged a protest against a remembrance ceremony for late Indian industrialist Ratan Tata, which was held at the JN Medical College on Tuesday, November 5.

As reported by Maktoob Media, the event, organised by the Department of Business Administration in collaboration with Dawakhana Tibbiya College, sparked controversy due to Tata company’s alleged links to the ongoing violence in Gaza.

Protesters gathered outside the venue, holding placards that read, “Tata Bye-Bye to the arms supplier of baby killers,” referencing Tata’s reported involvement in supplying arms to the Israeli military, the report added.

This slogan is part of the "Tata Bye-Bye" campaign initiated by the New York-based activist group South Asian Left (SALAM), which condemns Tata’s role in the Gaza conflict.

Speaking to Maktoob Media, a protesting student said, “Honouring Ratan Tata at a minority institution raises significant moral concerns, especially considering allegations of his involvement in supplying arms to the Israeli military, which is implicated in human rights violations. The administration’s previous interventions in curtailing pro-Palestine aspirations in the name of law and order also deliberately highlight the university’s pro-Israeli stance.”

“By celebrating Ratan Tata, the university is ignoring alleged complicity in Gaza genocide, raising important questions about its values and principles,” he added.