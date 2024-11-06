US Presidential Elections 2024: A look at winner Trump’s education & career

With Republican Candidate and former President of the United States of America (USA) Donald Trump winning a second term in the 2024 US Presidential elections, let’s take a look at his educational and professional background before his foray into American politics.

Education

Donald Trump attended the Kew-Forest School, a private school in New York till the Class VII, and then transferred to the New York Military Academy, a private boarding school, from Grades VIII through to XII.

In 1964, he joined Fordham University, New York City. Two years later, he transferred to the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Economics in May 1968.



Business life

Before running for president in 2016, Trump built a high-profile career across various industries, including real estate and television.

After graduating, he joined his father’s real estate business and rebranded it as the Trump Organization. Under the new brand, he focused on luxury projects like the Trump Tower in Manhattan and casinos in Atlantic City.

While he faced significant financial troubles and bankruptcies in the 1990s, he managed to rebound by licensing his name to various ventures.

In 2004, Trump gained widespread fame as the host of NBC's The Apprentice, where his "You're fired" catchphrase became iconic, boosting his brand as a tough businessman.