US 2024 Presidential Elections: Here’s how many times Trump mentioned “education” in his victory address

Donald Trump, former President of the United States of America (USA) has been declared the winner of the 2024 US Presidential elections, beating Democratic presidential candidate and Vice-President Kamala Harris today, November 6.

With 279 electoral votes against the Democratic Party’s 223, the Republican Party, with Trump as the President-Elect, is set to have the majority in the US Senate.

In his victory speech, Trump treaded familiar points, like reviving the economy, strengthening the borders, reducing taxes, and of course — making America great again, the slogan that was his claim to fame in the 2016 Presidential election, reports the BBC.

Amid fears of the second Trump administration eliminating the Department of Education and slashing the budget for K-12 (Kindergarten to Class XII) education, the presidential candidate mentioned education all of one time in his victory address.

He said, “We wanna have borders. We wanna have security. We wanna have things be good, safe. We want great education,” and made no special mention of his administration’s plan for education in the USA.

Trump also made no mention of jobs or employment in his victory address.

However, according to the BBC, Trump trod new paths in his victory speech by promising unity, and to work for all.