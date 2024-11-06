StudentsForMetroPass: SFI Delhi to protest outside Transport Ministry for concessional metro passes

Two days after the Students' Federation of India (SFI) kicked off a social storm on social media platform X demanding concessional metro passes for students across Delhi, the SFI announced on Tuesday, November 5, that they will be holding a large-scale protest outside the Transport Ministry today, Wednesday, November 6.

The social media was abuzz with posts from SFI who shared posters and demands tagging the Delhi Chief Minister, Transport Minister, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and even the government of India under the hashtag #StudentsForMetroPass, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The State Secretary of the SFI Delhi Unit, Aishe Ghosh, drew a parallel with the initiative by the L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (LTMRHL) which introduced the Student Pass-2023 for the convenience of students for travelling to colleges, schools, and other educational institutions.

The concessional metro passes for the students has been a core issue of the students' election since 2019.

According to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) leaders, everything has been done: Request letters have been submitted and permissions from the varsity have been taken. "However, it is just the government which is delaying the approval process unnecessarily. We even met LG (Lieutenant Governor) in this regard. We have been taking up this issue time and again," said one of the senior leaders of ABVP, Delhi University (DU).