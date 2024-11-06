OTD: ISRO's throwback to Mars Orbit Mission launched 11 years ago on Nov 5 sparks nostalgia

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Tuesday, November 5, took to social media to celebrate the completion of 11 years of launch of the Mars Orbit Mission (MOM).

Popularly known as Mangalyaan, the mission was launched by the PSLV- XL- C25 on November 5, 2013 and had reached its destination after nine months.

With this mission, ISRO had become the first in the world to have a successful mission in its first attempt, India also became Asia’s first nation to reach the Mars orbit and ISRO became the fourth space agency to reach Mars after the Soviet space programme, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and European Space Agency (ESA), ISRO said on social media platform X.