IIT Madras has a new sports complex | WATCH

The premier institute already has basketball, volleyball, football and cricket grounds besides the Gymkhana Sports Complex and a swimming pool, Sitara Indoor Sports Complex adds to these facilities, stated a press release from the institute.

Sitara Indoor Sports Complex has:

- Four badminton courts

- A gallery on the mezzanine floor

- Multiple table tennis courts

- Open tennis court on the terrace

“The day is not far off when IIT Madras will have an Olympian as an alumnus," shared Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, and added, "We will bring national champions and others with exceptional skills so that IIT Madras students get the opportunity to play with the best and improve their standards.”

The centre was inaugurated by table tennis champion Sharath Kamal, a Padma Shri awardee and a five-time Olympian; Somdev Devvarman, Davis Cup Player (Tennis) and Padma Shri awardee; and Manisha Ramadoss, Bronze medallist at the Paralympic Badminton Championship, Paris 2024.

It may be recalled that IIT Madras is the first IIT to offer admissions for sportspersons in its undergraduate (UG) programmes.