"I envision Tutela Prep as a leader in mentorship-based, ethical education": Ashish Kuma Founder
What are your long-term goals for the social impact programs that TutelaPrep supports?
I’m very committed to expanding our scholarship offerings. We want to ensure that as we grow, we can reach more students globally who have the potential but face financial challenges. Our goal is to make a meaningful difference in their educational journeys, fostering a culture of accountability and independence.
Looking forward, how do you see future technologies shaping the standardised test prep industry and the broader educational landscape?
I believe technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and adaptive learning will play a major role in customising study plans for students, making test prep more personalised. However, technology should complement mentorship, not replace it.
At Tutela Prep, we plan to continue integrating technology in ways that enhance, rather than compromise, our student-centred approach.
What are the next major milestones for Tutela Prep, and how do you plan to continue evolving the platform?
Our upcoming milestones include strengthening our foothold in Western markets, expanding the tech platform, and further enhancing student success rates. Tutela Prep’s evolution will focus on refining our curriculum to meet global standards and ensuring our mentorship model scales effectively to support our students’ diverse needs.
Where do you see Tutela Prep in the global education sector in the next five to ten years?
In the coming decade, I envision Tutela Prep as a leader in mentorship-based, ethical education. Our goal is to impact students worldwide by blending data-driven insights with personal mentorship, setting a new standard for the industry and ensuring our students are equipped to succeed both academically and personally.