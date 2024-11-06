Civil Service aspirants death: Delhi HC issues notice to CBI, seeks response on supplying CCTV footage

On Tuesday, November 5, the Delhi High Court (HC) issued a notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on a plea filed by the father of one of the deceased students who had died by drowning in the basement of a coaching centre in Delhi.

In Delhi, three Civil Services aspirants had drowned in the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle due to flooding. This had sparked a nationwide uproar.

Now, Dalvin Suresh, the father of deceased student Nevin Dalvin, filed a petition to seek direction to the CBI to preserve, place on record and submit a copy of the CCTV footage. The petition was moved through advocate Abhijit Anand.

The matter has been listed for January 15.

Also, it may be noted that another petition claiming that CVC is not supervising the CBI investigation in the matter, was withdrawn but the deceased student's father.

As per a report by ANI, Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma issued the notice to CBI and has sought a response.

The charge sheet filed by CBI accuses six, including four co-owners and CEO Abhishek Gupta and Deshpal Singh. All accused are on bail.

It may be recalled that the Delhi High Court transferred the investigation to the CBI from Delhi police in August 2024.