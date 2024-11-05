Tutela Prep's balancing act: Technology-driven learning + human element of mentorship
How does Tutela Prep balance technology-driven learning with the human element of mentorship?
Our approach is to integrate technology to optimize learning and track progress while not losing sight of mentorship's value. Data tools help us identify where students need help and set realistic goals, but personalised mentorship remains central.
By combining these, we ensure students not only achieve their academic goals but are supported emotionally, creating a comprehensive and balanced learning environment.
How do you tailor offerings to meet the specific needs of students from different regions, especially in Western markets like the US and Canada?
We are expanding our curriculum and adapting it to align with Western exams and learning expectations, making sure it reflects regional needs and formats.
This tailored approach helps TutelaPrep serve students in markets like the US and Canada, allowing them to receive support that feels relevant to their academic culture and goals.
How do you identify deserving students for the pro-bono scholarship program, and what has been the impact so far?
Our pro-bono scholarships are awarded to students who demonstrate high academic potential but lack the financial resources to pursue test prep. So far, we’ve seen remarkable outcomes, with scholarship recipients securing places at institutions like GeorgiaTech and Dartmouth.
These success stories affirm our commitment to making quality education accessible.