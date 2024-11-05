RG Kar protestors chased on bikes by 70-80 people? Police begin investigation

On November 4, Monday evening, those protesting over the August 9 rape and murder of RG Kar were chased by a group of 70 to 80 people on various two-wheelers. This happened for kilometres in Kolkata and an investigation has been launched, informed police officials today, November 5, according to a report by PTI.

This happened when a rally of protesting doctors had an argument with people who were heading for Kali Puja immersion. The protesting doctors' rally concluded at Rashbehari Crossing. The argument was over blocking one of their cars. Following this, the chase began.

"All the way from Rashbehari till Exide Crossing, they kept banging our car's windows and doors, asking us to step out. We have videographed the entire episode," one of the protestors said.

"Despite repeated calls to the Shakespeare Sarani police station and the Maidan police station, there was no response. We finally dialled 100 when a few policemen arrived, but by then, the accused had fled," he added.

Police said they have started an investigation into the incident, stated the report by PTI.

"Necessary action will be taken against the guilty. We are checking the CCTV footage near the Exide Crossing," a police officer said.