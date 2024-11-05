Chennai: Five college students held for possessing 94 LSD stamps, 48 Ecstasy tablets

In yet another seizure of synthetic drugs, the Greater Chennai Police (GCP) arrested five private engineering college students and seized 94 Lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) stamps, 48 'Ecstasy' tablets, 700 gm of 'OG' ganja and five mobile phones on Sunday, November 3.

Based on intelligence, the team zeroed in on the buyer, R Karthikeyan (21), of JJ Nagar and seized 17 LSD stamps and three grams of 'OG' ganja, a supposedly purer form of cannabis which gives a sharper high.

After interrogating him, the team arrested Arvind Balaji (20) of Mandaveli, D Vatsal (21) of Guduvanchery, A Aaruni (20) and S Drishan Sampath (20) of Maraimalai Nagar, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

An official statement by the GCP said the students were selling the drugs through social media platform Reddit.

LSD and Ecstasy are popular party drugs which are usually trafficked from European countries. Recently, the GCP had cracked down on sale of methamphetamine (Ice) and seized around 1.5 kg of the drug.

The arrested students were taken to a government hospital for medical examination where it was found that they had consumed narcotic substances. They were produced before a court and sent for judicial remand, stated The New Indian Express report.