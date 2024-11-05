AP: Two gov't residential school students hospitalised after snake bite; parents condemn inaction of hostel staff

Two Class VIII students from the APSWR Junior residential school in Kondapuram, identified as Varshini and Pallavi, were bitten by a snake in their hostel early Monday morning, November 4.

With their conditions deemed critical, they were rushed to hospitals in Kadapa and Proddatur for immediate treatment.

According to reports, the incident occurred around 1 am, but due to the absence of hostel staff, the students only received medical attention later that day, prompting complaints from student organisations, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

Staff reportedly delayed informing the students' parents and took time to kill the snake involved. Leaders of the All India Students' Federation (AISF) and Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), along with the RVS Parents Committee, visited Varshini at Nagadastagiri private hospital in Proddutur. They criticised the hostel administration for negligence, emphasising the lack of staff supervision and support.

AISF District Secretary A Valaraju condemned the inaction of hostel authorities, pointing to the school principal and staff's negligence despite their substantial salaries.

He urged the administration to cover the medical expenses until the students fully recover and demanded the suspension of Principal Krishnaveni, stated The New Indian Express report.

The issue has been reported to District Superintendent of Police (SP) V Harshavardhan Raju and In-charge Collector Aditi Singh, who have promised improved medical assistance for the affected students.