Supreme Court to rule on constitutional validity of Uttar Pradesh's Madarsa Education Act tomorrow

The Supreme Court is scheduled to deliver its judgement on the constitutional validity of the Uttar Pradesh Board of Madarsa Education Act tomorrow, Tuesday, November 5, reported LiveLaw.



The bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, includes Justice JB Pardiwala, and Justice Manoj Misra. It will review a series of petitions challenging the Allahabad High Court's decision that deemed the act a violation of secularism.



Previously, the Supreme Court put a stay on the Allahabad High Court's ruling declaring the Uttar Pradesh Board of Madarsa Education Act, 2004, as “unconstitutional.”



While putting a hold on the order, the Supreme Court described it as an infringement on the principles of secularism and the fundamental rights protected under Article 14 of the Constitution.



The Supreme Court bench, led by the CJI, considered the high court's directive to integrate madarsa students into regular schools as unnecessary.



The apex court had also declared that the court's orders would stay put until then.



Uttar Pradesh is home to more than 16,000 state-recognised madrasas.



The petitioners comprise an association of madarsa teachers who argued that the ruling negatively impacted the lives of many students.