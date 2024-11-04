Student at Iranian university detained for protesting against hijab by stripping to underwear

At an Iranian university, a young woman decided to protest against the stringent Islamic dress code of Iran by stripping down to her underwear. The pictures of this went viral on social media platforms.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, this footage was first posted by Amir Kabir Newsletter, an Iranian student outlet. It gives a glimpse of Islamic Azad University where security guards could be seen detaining the protesting female student.

The newsletter had also reported that she was beaten up when she was arrested.

Amir Mahjob, the spokesperson of the varsity, took to social media platform X to post, “at the police station... it was found that she was under severe mental pressure and had a mental disorder.”

As per Hamshahri Daily, one of the major Iranian national Persian-language newspapers, who quoted a "informed source" while reporting that after the probe, the student might be sent to a mental hospital.

"Iran's authorities must immediately and unconditionally release the university student... Pending her release, authorities must protect her from torture and ensure access to her family and lawyer.”, stated Amnesty International, condemning the arrest of the protesting student.

It may be noted that in the year 2022, protests in Iran were widespread after the death of Iranian Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini, for allegedly violating hijab rules.