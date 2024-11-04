NMAT: Overview, evolution and resources students can turn to

A

The NMAT by Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) exam measures skills that a candidate needs to be successful in management programmes.

It provides a comprehensive, fair, secure, and accurate assessment of the candidate’s abilities, including problem-solving, decision-making, critical thinking, analytical reasoning, and communication skills.

Each year, over 70,000 candidates take the NMAT exam, and the scores are accepted by over 80 Business Schools in India, the Philippines, Nigeria, South Africa, Hungary, and Morocco.

Fresh undergraduates (UG), as well as working professionals, can write the NMAT by GMAC exam to gain admission into leading Business Schools for MBA and master’s programmes.

Notable institutions include:

- SVKM’s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS)

- KJ Somaiya Institute of Management, Indian School of Business (ISB) for the AMPBA programme

- SP Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) for the GMP

- TA Pai Management Institute (TAPMI)

- XIM University, and

- Asian Institute of Philippines (AIM), to name a few.