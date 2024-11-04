NMAT: Overview, evolution and resources students can turn to
Can you provide an overview of the NMAT exam, and how it has proved significant over the years for aspiring management students?
The NMAT by Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) exam measures skills that a candidate needs to be successful in management programmes.
It provides a comprehensive, fair, secure, and accurate assessment of the candidate’s abilities, including problem-solving, decision-making, critical thinking, analytical reasoning, and communication skills.
Each year, over 70,000 candidates take the NMAT exam, and the scores are accepted by over 80 Business Schools in India, the Philippines, Nigeria, South Africa, Hungary, and Morocco.
Fresh undergraduates (UG), as well as working professionals, can write the NMAT by GMAC exam to gain admission into leading Business Schools for MBA and master’s programmes.
Notable institutions include:
- SVKM’s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS)
- KJ Somaiya Institute of Management, Indian School of Business (ISB) for the AMPBA programme
- SP Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) for the GMP
- TA Pai Management Institute (TAPMI)
- XIM University, and
- Asian Institute of Philippines (AIM), to name a few.
What resources or tools does GMAC provide to help candidates prepare effectively for the NMAT?
NMAT by GMAC offers various preparation tools and resources to help candidates prepare.
There is a six-week exclusive study plan available on the NMAT website https://www.mba.com/exams/nmat that can help candidates prepare for the NMAT exam.
NMAT Official Guide 10th Edition in paperback and Kindle version is available at Amazon. The official guide gives an extensive review of concepts and question types in each section, including tips and strategies. This edition has 734 questions for practice with answer keys and explanations.
NMAT Official Prep Exams: One free Prep exam with two attempts and two paid prep exams with two attempts each help to not only familiarise candidates with the exam but also identify their weak areas. Prep exams follow the same structure as the actual NMAT exam.
The score report provided for the Prep exam provides useful insights into the level of preparedness. Candidates should analyse their performance and focus on improving their weaknesses accordingly.