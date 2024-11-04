"Committed to maintaining balance between data & mentorship": Tutela Prep founder Ashish Kumar
How did you come up with founding Tutela Prep? What were the early days like, and how did you overcome challenges?
My journey toward founding Tutela Prep started with a passion for teaching that took root during my college days. Teaching part-time ignited my passion for mentoring, and seeing students grow was deeply fulfilling. After some entrepreneurial experience in the food delivery sector, I was compelled to transition to education when I saw the lack of ethical practices in test prep services.
Many companies were driven by upselling services, often confusing students with unrealistic promises. This fueled my desire to create a platform that would offer honest, data-driven support. In the early days, scaling TutelaPrep was challenging, especially in building credibility.
Yet, by staying true to our mission of providing transparent guidance and using data as our foundation, we slowly built trust and a loyal student base.
Tutela Prep emphasises an ethical and transparent approach to education. How do you ensure students receive both data-driven insights and personalised mentorship?
At Tutela Prep, I’m committed to maintaining a balance between data and mentorship. We make predictions based on data from regular practice tests rather than unfounded promises, which provides students with an honest gauge of their progress.
Alongside this, each student receives personalised mentorship, which is critical to their development. This mentorship allows us to focus on building not just academic skills but also confidence and accountability, which, in turn, leads to overall personal growth.
How is Tutela Prep different from other market competitors, and how will you stand out in the future?
Many competitors rely solely on tech solutions for student support, which can miss the human element essential in education. Tutela Prep blends technology with personalised mentorship, ensuring each student feels supported and understood.
We’ve also been very clear about our ethical standards, using data responsibly and maintaining transparency in every interaction. As we look to expand further into Western markets, we believe our human-centred, ethical approach will continue to set us apart.