"Committed to maintaining balance between data & mentorship": Tutela Prep founder Ashish Kumar

My journey toward founding Tutela Prep started with a passion for teaching that took root during my college days. Teaching part-time ignited my passion for mentoring, and seeing students grow was deeply fulfilling. After some entrepreneurial experience in the food delivery sector, I was compelled to transition to education when I saw the lack of ethical practices in test prep services.

Many companies were driven by upselling services, often confusing students with unrealistic promises. This fueled my desire to create a platform that would offer honest, data-driven support. In the early days, scaling TutelaPrep was challenging, especially in building credibility.

Yet, by staying true to our mission of providing transparent guidance and using data as our foundation, we slowly built trust and a loyal student base.