APTET results declared today; here's how you can check

Today, November 4, Monday, the Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh, and the state's School Education Department announced the results of the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET).



Candidates can check their results on the official website — aptet.apcfss.in. It is advisable that the candidates have their APTET hall tickets ready before viewing their scores.



This year, a total of 3,68,661 candidates took the APTET, with almost 1,87,256 aspirants qualifying for the exam.



The overall pass percentage stands at 50.79%.



The APTET 2024 scorecards will include

- Candidates' names

- Roll numbers

- Hall ticket numbers

- Qualifying status

- Marks obtained

- Percentage scored, and additional information.



Here's how you can view the results:



Step 1: Go to the official website at aptet.apcfss.in.



Step 2: Enter your required credentials



Step 3: Your scorecard will appear on the screen



Step 4: Check and download the scorecard.



Step 5: Save a copy for future purposes



The AP TET was conducted from October 3 to October 21 in two shifts: The morning session from 9.30 am to 12 pm and the afternoon session from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.



The exam was initially scheduled for August 5 to 20 but was postponed later.