"Apolitical & united to singularly demand Justice for Abhaya": Maligned for spreading threat culture, WBJDA members clear the air

The West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front (WBJDF) is continuing its fight for justice for August 9 rape-murder victim Abhaya (name changed), but there are speculations that the movement's primary goal may have taken a backseat.
"The WBJDF is combining two separate issues: The financial problems in the field of medical education, and the rape and murder of Abhaya. Those involved in rectifying the financial irregularities in medical colleges matter are not necessarily focussed on batting for justice for the deceased doctor," claims the Spokesperson of the newly formed West Bengal Junior Doctors' Association (WBJDA) Dr K Sourav, in an exclusive conversation with EdexLive.
Furthermore, the Convener of the WBJDA, Dr Sreesh Chakraborty, alleged, "The WBJDF has drifted from its main goal of justice for Abhaya. Now, its focus is on the formation of task forces and other such concerns of the medical fraternity."
This drift is one of the reasons that created space for the emergence of WBJDA.
Abhaya was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, on August 9. Ever since then, the state, if not the entire country, has been engulfed in protests, rallies, demonstrations, and other such acts of defiance, urging for justice for Abhaya and the security of healthcare professionals at work. While WBJDF was the forerunner, fronting all these acts, WBJDA's emergence and formation on October 26, has raised quite a few eyebrows.
When the association announced its arrival, the protest itself was deemed to be doomed. The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) members were already claiming that the protest had gone off-track, with the WBJDF's other demands taking precedence over everything except the primary goal — justice for Abhaya. Member of TMC Kunal Ghosh claimed that a rift had formed between junior doctors. Then there were the leaked audio clips which implied the same.
In comes the WBJDA, with the aim and claim, to set the agenda of the protests straight — to drive home the point that this is primarily the fight for justice for Abhaya.
Emphasising, yet again, that their primary demand is a speedy trial of the rape-murder case which brought the healthcare services of the country to a standstill, Chakraborty explained what sets them (WBJDA) apart when compared to WBJDF. "Our prime priority is patient care. We firmly believe in protesting to demand the same. However, we never supported cease work and do not believe in halting essential services as a form of protest," Chakraborty elucidated.
West Bengal JDA
Wondering what else drove WBJDA to branch out from WBJDF to form an association of its own on October 26? Sourav takes us through the series of events which resulted in the birth of the new association.
On October 5, a special college council members committee suspended 57 RG Kar medical students based on the allegation of their involvement in threat culture. Terming it arbitrary, the suspended students approached Calcutta High Court. On October 23, the court kept the matter in abeyance and directed that a resolution would not be arrived at unless a decision was made by the state government in accordance with the law.
Notably, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who also holds the portfolio of Health, questioned how a council can suspend medical students without her permission. "Who gave the college authorities the right to take such a step without informing the state government? Isn't this a threat culture?" she notably thundered.
To fight against this defamation, a few doctors accused of spreading 'threat culture' decided to unite on common ground. Sourav explained, "We decided to form a separate body to fight against such arbitrary acts and their reoccurrence in the future."
According to Sourav, around 20 doctors in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Kalyani, 30 in Burdwan Medical College, and 20 in North Bengal Medical College and Hospital were few among the others who were suspended based on the allegation of involvement in threat culture. Hence they decided to fight against such acts by forming WBJDA.
"Since RG Kar is the pioneering movement, and there was a stay order on our suspension from HC, we formed an association on October 26," Sourav revealed, adding that they had been fighting since the beginning of the movement, but the suspension led to disruptions in their involvement.
Threat culture
It is perhaps this trajectory of events that led to WBJDF accusing WBJDA of comprising those members who were involved in spreading the very threat culture they were fighting against.
Refuting the allegations of their involvement in permeating threat culture, Sourav, in a vehement response to WBJDF's claims, shared, "You cannot just categorise a certain set of people under the label of threat culture. You have to submit evidence to the competent authority, and they will take the desired action if they deem it necessary."
Expressing his anguish and agony at being suspended for three months, for no rhyme or reason, he claimed, "In September, I was directed to join duties after the committee's inquiry. However, I was harassed by the college council and was suspended for three months. A few doctors were suspended for six months, while a few were even expelled for months."
Further, he reiterated that they are being falsely implicated because of WBJDF.
Punishment, punishment
Besides, when asked about their stance on the West Bengal government's alleged involvement in the case, WBJDA is of the opinion that if the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) proves that government officials have been involved, along with the former principal of RG Kar Dr Sandip Ghosh, then the association demands punishment for all the convicted bureaucrats.
"Dr Sandip Ghosh acted alone without anyone's knowledge or approval. Therefore, he ought to be held accountable and responsible for his actions. During the CBI inquiry, if the officials from the Bengal government are also found guilty, they ought to face consequences," Sourav remarked.
Debunking the allegations that the association is backed by a political party, Sourav and Chakraborty stress that they are apolitical and their primary demand is justice for Abhaya.
Stressing that the association's formation doesn't have a political motive, Sourav cleared the air by saying, "Abhaya was raped without a political motive. We have known Abhaya didi (sister) for years. She was a good person and never quarrelled with anyone. If there was a conspiracy, the CBI would have mentioned it," he claims.
Future action
With their demand for a speedy trial of the case, on October 30, the association gathered at Prachi cinema and rallied to Sealdah court, where the trial took place. On November 9, they have scheduled a Mass Convention in Kolkata, which is expected to draw the participation of senior medicos.