"Apolitical & united to singularly demand Justice for Abhaya": Maligned for spreading threat culture, WBJDA members clear the air

The West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front (WBJDF) is continuing its fight for justice for August 9 rape-murder victim Abhaya (name changed), but there are speculations that the movement's primary goal may have taken a backseat.

"The WBJDF is combining two separate issues: The financial problems in the field of medical education, and the rape and murder of Abhaya. Those involved in rectifying the financial irregularities in medical colleges matter are not necessarily focussed on batting for justice for the deceased doctor," claims the Spokesperson of the newly formed West Bengal Junior Doctors' Association (WBJDA) Dr K Sourav, in an exclusive conversation with EdexLive.

Furthermore, the Convener of the WBJDA, Dr Sreesh Chakraborty, alleged, "The WBJDF has drifted from its main goal of justice for Abhaya. Now, its focus is on the formation of task forces and other such concerns of the medical fraternity."

This drift is one of the reasons that created space for the emergence of WBJDA.

Abhaya was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, on August 9. Ever since then, the state, if not the entire country, has been engulfed in protests, rallies, demonstrations, and other such acts of defiance, urging for justice for Abhaya and the security of healthcare professionals at work. While WBJDF was the forerunner, fronting all these acts, WBJDA's emergence and formation on October 26, has raised quite a few eyebrows.

When the association announced its arrival, the protest itself was deemed to be doomed. The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) members were already claiming that the protest had gone off-track, with the WBJDF's other demands taking precedence over everything except the primary goal — justice for Abhaya. Member of TMC Kunal Ghosh claimed that a rift had formed between junior doctors. Then there were the leaked audio clips which implied the same.

In comes the WBJDA, with the aim and claim, to set the agenda of the protests straight — to drive home the point that this is primarily the fight for justice for Abhaya.

Emphasising, yet again, that their primary demand is a speedy trial of the rape-murder case which brought the healthcare services of the country to a standstill, Chakraborty explained what sets them (WBJDA) apart when compared to WBJDF. "Our prime priority is patient care. We firmly believe in protesting to demand the same. However, we never supported cease work and do not believe in halting essential services as a form of protest," Chakraborty elucidated.

Wondering what else drove WBJDA to branch out from WBJDF to form an association of its own on October 26? Sourav takes us through the series of events which resulted in the birth of the new association.

On October 5, a special college council members committee suspended 57 RG Kar medical students based on the allegation of their involvement in threat culture. Terming it arbitrary, the suspended students approached Calcutta High Court. On October 23, the court kept the matter in abeyance and directed that a resolution would not be arrived at unless a decision was made by the state government in accordance with the law.