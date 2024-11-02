RG Kar protests to intensify. This is what junior doctors have planned

It's been almost three months since the horrific rape and murder of the medic at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata and junior doctors expressed that they are not at all satisfied with the slow pace with which the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting its probe.

Hence, on Friday, November 1, they announced the launch of a few protests. Here they are:

November 4:

- A call to light lamps at every locality of West Bengal

November 9:

- A rally in Kolkata from College Square to Esplanade, similar rallies in different parts of West Bengal

- Mass convention on Rani Rashmoni Avenue in Esplanade area

Forum spokesperson Debashis Halder, while addressing a press meet at RG Kar Hospital, stated that the role of other accused has not been detailed in CBI's charge sheet, stated a report by PTI.

"Has the role of other arrested persons including former (RG Kar hospital) principal Sandip Ghosh been entirely investigated?" Halder asked.

"Why such a routine kind of investigation was held? We wish to know what steps the central agency has undertaken against higher authorities in the hospital and whether the sleuths talked to higher-ups in the health department," Halder said.

While the Trinamool Congress (TMC) blamed the junior doctors for resorting to protests again, calling it directionless.

"The movement seems to be hijacked by CPI(M) as the junior doctors have no concrete issue any more," senior TMC MP Kalyan Bandyopadhyay said.

"What is the point in chalking out one programme after another inconveniencing the common man?" he asked.