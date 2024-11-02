RG Kar: CBI uncovers misconduct by former principal Dr Sandip Ghosh in MBBS selection scandal

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials investigating the financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata have discovered evidence of former principal Dr Sandip Ghosh's involvement in misconduct related to the MBBS selection process, according to an IANS report.

These findings were included in reports submitted to the Calcutta High Court last month, just before the court's Durga Puja vacation.



The misconduct was initially brought to light by a whistleblower and former Deputy Superintendent of RG Kar, Akhtar Ali. Following his petition, a single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court instructed the CBI to investigate the financial aspects of the case.



A criminal since 2021

The series of events in which Dr Ghosh played a crucial part began in 2021. The CBI has also submitted documents to the Calcutta High Court supplying evidence in these MBBS selections in 2021.



The documents include call records, and voice messages that indicate Ghosh’s involvement in the affair. These irregularities were also found during house staff selection, as per IANS.



A notable case of misconduct in house staff selection involved Ashish Pandey, a close confidante of Dr Sandip Ghosh, who has been arrested by CBI officials and is now in judicial custody for financial irregularities.



The Enforcement Directorate (ED), too, has made a suo motu entry in investigating the financial irregularities case after filing an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR).



The financial irregularities case includes serious allegations such as

- Misappropriations in the tendering process, outsourcing infrastructure work at RG Kar Medical College & Hospital without involving the state Public Works Department.



- Smuggling biomedical waste, and selling organs from unidentified bodies in the hospital morgue.



In addition to this case, the CBI is also investigating the former principal in connection with the rape and murder of a junior doctor at the hospital in August of this year.



Also, Dr Ghosh's registration as a medical practitioner was cancelled by the West Bengal Medical Council. This decision was later placed under review as per the decision of the Calcutta High Court, at the request of Dr Sandip Ghosh's wife, reported The Medical Dialogues.