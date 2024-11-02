Karimnagar: Annoyed teacher hurts student's rib with screwdriver

In a fit of rage, a class teacher allegedly threw a screwdriver at his student for not following the instructions, resulting in an injury to the student’s ribs. The incident took place in a Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS) Gullakota in Velgatoor mandal on Wednesday, October 30, but came to light on Friday, November 1, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

The student, Eluka Abhinay of Class X, attended class late and sat inside the classroom without his teacher’s permission. When another teacher called Abhinay, he again left the class without permission.

Angered by Abhinay’s actions, the teacher threw the screwdriver at him, stated The New Indian Express report.

Other teachers who were present at the school immediately took the wounded student to a private hospital in Dharmaram mandal. The student’s father filed a petition but withdrew it after the teacher conveyed his apologies.

Abhinay’s condition is said to be out of danger and he has been discharged from the hospital.

Regarding this incident, the school Headmaster Ramachandram, shared that the incident wasn't intentional as it happened in a momentary fit of rage. Also, the issue subsided after a compromised between teacher and parents.