JNTU Kakinada launches directorate to support orphaned engineering students

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTUK) has launched a new initiative to support parentless engineering students in affiliated colleges across Andhra Pradesh.

The university established the Cultural and Orphan Outreach (COO) Directorate, which will oversee the welfare and education of orphaned students, ensuring they have access to food, accommodation, fee waivers, and life guidance.

The COO Directorate was inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor KVSG Muralikrishna on Friday, November 1, at the university campus.

Professor Ch Saibaba was appointed as the in-charge director of the COO Directorate. Following the inauguration, the vice-chancellor connected via video conference with orphaned students from JNTUK-affiliated colleges to introduce the new initiative.

Vice-Chancellor Muralikrishna highlighted that this is the first programme of its kind in India, aiming to set a model for universities nationwide. The COO Directorate will prioritise the well-being of orphaned students, collecting data from affiliated colleges to ensure effective outreach.

A dedicated WhatsApp group has been created for easy communication with COO members, and COO students will receive priority in student exchange programmes with Nepal and Taiwan.

The Vice-Chancellor advised students to apply for passports early to benefit from these international opportunities.

The initiative also includes free training for Civil Services recruitment, supported by JNTUK alumni who are Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers.

University Rector KV Ramana added that several intellectuals have expressed support for the programme, and awareness programmes will educate students on accessing All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) scholarships worth Rs 50,000.

Currently, 41 students are enrolled with the COO Directorate. Additional eligible students are encouraged to send their details to jntukcoo@gmail.com.

The launch event saw participation from In-charge Registrar V Ravindranadh and various engineering college principals.