IIM Calcutta's MBA students secure 100% summer placement. Guess what the highest stipend was?

The 61st batch of the MBA programme at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta has secured 100% summer placements. Here's what the numbers look like:

475 students | 564 offers | 175 companies

It may be noted that the placement week concluded on October 25, according to a report by PTI.

Rs 1.89 lakh is the average monthly stipend that was offered to students and the median stood at Rs 2 lakh. Both milestones where a new record for IIM Calcutta, the institute informed in a press statement.

Guess what the highest monthly stipend from a domestic firms was? Rs 3.67 lakh per month! When it comes to international companies, it was a whopping Rs 6.75 lakh per month.

Chairperson of placement activities, Professor Ritu Mehta said, "The outcome of the summer internship offers has yet again demonstrated the future readiness of our students in a highly competitive landscape."

"Globally, there is an ongoing recalibration of managerial jobs and pullback of job postings, hence we are very grateful to our recruiters to repose their trust in our students and our academic processes," she said.

Like the years before, IIM Calcutta saw the participation of firms from the main sectors like Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), pharmaceuticals, finance, consulting, technology, education and more.