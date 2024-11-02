Happy Diwali: Celebrations ensue as gov't updates diet, cosmetic charges for students of residential institutions

The state government, based on the recommendations of the officers’ committee, has enhanced diet and cosmetic charges for students of residential institutions. Orders to this effect were issued on Thursday, October 31.

News of the Telangana government's decision set off celebrations among students of the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGWREIS) on Friday, November 1, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The timely enhancement, announced as a Diwali gift, has been welcomed across TGWREIS campuses, uplifting the spirits of students and staff alike.

The revised charges aim to support the students' well-being and ensure a better standard of school life. Students thanked Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, whose commitment to improving educational standards has enabled these much-needed increases.

With the enhanced allocations, students from Class III to postgraduate (PG) levels will benefit from increased resources, better nutrition, and improved personal care facilities, officials said.

TGWREIS Secretary Alugu Varshini conveyed her gratitude to the chief minister on behalf of the entire TGWREIS community. "This enhancement will significantly improve the health and well-being of our students and will enable us to uphold higher standards in our institutions," she stated, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The celebration saw students in a festive mood, marking this announcement as a step forward in Telangana's commitment to accessible, high-quality education. The enhanced charges promise not only to improve health outcomes but also to foster a more conducive learning environment across TGWREIS institutions.

Diet charges

Category - Existing rates (May 23, 2017) - Revised rate (per month, per boarder)

Class III to VII - Rs 950 - Rs 1,330

Class VIII to X - Rs 1,100 - Rs 1,540

Inter to PG - Rs 1,500 - Rs 2,100

Cosmetic charges:

Category - Class - Existing rate (per month) - Revised rate (Per month, Per Boarder)

Class III to VII Girls - Rs 55 - Rs 175

Class VIII to X and over 11 years age - Girls - Rs 75 - Rs 275

Class III to VII-Boys (including haircut charges) - Rs 62 - Rs 150

Class VIII to X and over 11 years age-boys (including haircut charges) - Rs 62 - Rs 200