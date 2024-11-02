Finance committee fixes our fees: Guru Nanak College on allegations of charging extra fees

In response to the allegation that it was charging excess fees from students, Guru Nanak College has said that its admission process is conducted in a transparent manner and that it does not collect excess fees or capitation fees, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

In an official statement, the college stated, "The college authorities have provided a detailed statement (to the Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education) regarding the fees charged, the transparency in its collection and all details of collections of an autonomous college."

According to the college, more than 2,000 students have benefited from scholarships and financial assistance through the Guru Nanak Educational Society, in addition to scholarships provided by private trusts.

The college authorities also sought clarification from the Directorate of Collegiate Education regarding government-fixed fees for autonomous institutions.

"We are an autonomous institution from 2015 with an independent Controller of Examinations and Dean Academics office. We follow UGC guidelines and as per their rules and regulations, we have finance and other committees. The finance committee fixes our fees. This has also been recognised by NAAC. During evaluation check our infrastructure, teachers and their quality, curriculum, student development programmes, employability and social connect programmes. We are the highest NAAC-graded institute with A++ and 3.68 CGPA," said Manjit Singh Nayar, Correspondent of Guru Nanak College, reported The New Indian Express.