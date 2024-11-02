Andhra Pradesh: Four-year-old raped & murdered by 24-year-old distant relative

At AM Puram village in Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh, a four-year-old was raped and murdered by her own distant relative. This was informed by a police official today, Saturday, November 2, according to a report by PTI.

As per L Subbarayudu, Tirupati district superintendent of police, the victim's maternal uncle Nagaraju (24) enticed the four-year-old to a remote and secluded place in the village of AM Puram. He did so by offering her snacks on Friday, November 1, and then, committed the crime.

"Nagaraju lives near the girl's house and used to play with her everyday. Yesterday (Friday) evening he took her to a shop and bought some snacks. Later, he took her away from her house and sexually assaulted and killed her," he said.

When the parents of the deceased girl noted that their daughter was missing they launched a search and remembered that she was last spotted with Nagaraju. Thus, they launched a complaint with the police.

The police registered a missing case and took Nagaraju into custody. The accused confessed to his crime during the interrogation.

When the police were searching for the body of the deceased minor girl, they found it near a government school around 9 pm.

Nagaraju was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and other relevant sections and will be produced before the court today, November 2.